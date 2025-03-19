Vestcor Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Select Medical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Select Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

