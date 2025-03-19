Vestcor Inc Sells 3,885 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

