Vestcor Inc Takes $156,000 Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,850,800.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cars.com Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.16.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
