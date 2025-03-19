Vestcor Inc Takes $33,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTTR. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $1,877,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 57.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,045,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 744,582 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 288,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

