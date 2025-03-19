VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $816,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

