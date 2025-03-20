1,820 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.15 and a twelve month high of $145.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

