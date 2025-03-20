Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stake Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Adeia were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Adeia by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

