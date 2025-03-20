American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 204,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 63,911 shares.The stock last traded at $94.28 and had previously closed at $95.81.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

