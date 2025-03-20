American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $140.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in American Water Works by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in American Water Works by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $152.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

