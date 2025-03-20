Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 273.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

