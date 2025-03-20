Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $31.31 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $115.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.