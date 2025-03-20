Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,531,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $182.27 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $168.20 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day moving average is $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

