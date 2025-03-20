Best Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – March 19th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially sound companies with a long history of stable earnings and reliable performance, often paying regular dividends. These stocks are typically recognized as leaders in their industries and are considered lower risk compared to smaller, less established companies, making them popular choices for long-term, diversified investment strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,226. Karman has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 19,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

See Also