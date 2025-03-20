Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target at $55.38

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

CLDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 191.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 321,325 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

