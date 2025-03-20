Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. Bruker has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,904 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,294 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bruker by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $63,997,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

