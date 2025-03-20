BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.08 and last traded at $105.40, with a volume of 1466175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.70.

BYD Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21.

BYD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.