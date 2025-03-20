C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel Sells 294,116 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 294,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $6,323,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,277,746.50. This trade represents a 23.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C3.ai Stock Up 2.4 %

AI stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.03. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,280 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $3,996,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

