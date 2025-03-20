Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

