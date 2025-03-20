Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $172.72 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

