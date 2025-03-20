CIBC Cuts 21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC) Price Target to C$32.00

21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 21529 (ISC.V) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on 21529 (ISC.V) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

21529 (ISC.V) Stock Performance

21529 (ISC.V) Company Profile

21529 has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.04.

IROC Energy Services Corp. (IROC Energy) is an oilfield services company. As of December 31, 2011, IROC Energy operated in two segments: the Drilling and Production Services segment and Rental Services segment. The Drilling and Production Services segment carries on business in Western Canada through the Eagle Well Servicing (Eagle) and Helix Coil Services (Helix) divisions.

