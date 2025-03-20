Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a market cap of $771.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $143.53.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

