Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

