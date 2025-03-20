Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 373,917 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

