Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 878,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $205.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.49.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

