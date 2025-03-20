Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $8,800,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $3,970,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $254.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total value of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,911.80. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,059.17. This represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

