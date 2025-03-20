Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,554,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,558 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,665,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,154,000 after buying an additional 677,344 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,098,000 after buying an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 577,906 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.