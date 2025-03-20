Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 2,284 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 40,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $321.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $282.38 and a 12-month high of $350.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.58.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.