Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 33,002 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 709,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 280,846 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148,966 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

