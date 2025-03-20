First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after purchasing an additional 747,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,581,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,848,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,105,000 after buying an additional 665,920 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

