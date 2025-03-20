First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

