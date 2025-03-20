Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Raised to Moderate Buy at Singular Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Singular Research to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Flotek Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

