GM Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 232.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Booking by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,083,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,591.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,797.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,690.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 target price (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

