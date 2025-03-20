GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Guild makes up approximately 0.8% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guild were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Guild by 11.9% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 653,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 69,603 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Price Performance

Guild stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $846.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. Guild Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Guild Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

