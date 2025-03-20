Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,085.95. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gray Television by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. Gray Television has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

