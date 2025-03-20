Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Michael C. Keller Sells 1,848 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $341,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,318.10. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.7 %

GWRE stock opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 545.96, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 618.5% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

