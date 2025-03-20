HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.30. HUYA shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 2,317,939 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 42.55%. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,900.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUYA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 455,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 270,701 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 1,681,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $782.12 million, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.