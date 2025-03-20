Insider Selling: Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) Director David Vaughn Mosher sold 50,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

Shares of Erdene Resource Development stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.93 million, a P/E ratio of -317.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

