Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,248,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,844,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

PRN stock opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $126.68 and a 12 month high of $180.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.90.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

