JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

