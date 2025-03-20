JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

JMOM stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.