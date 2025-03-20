Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Lagardere Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LGDDF opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. Lagardere has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $23.60.
Lagardere Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lagardere
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.