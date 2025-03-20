Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Lagardere Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGDDF opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. Lagardere has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

