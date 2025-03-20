Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Posts Earnings Results

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marshalls had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Marshalls Stock Performance

MSLH remained flat at GBX 247 ($3.21) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,151. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 229 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 366 ($4.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.68.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 93.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($15,090.41). Also, insider Vanda Murray purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,904.90). Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls Company Profile

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

