Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

