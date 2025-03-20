Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
