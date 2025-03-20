M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Lowered by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $177.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.03 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

