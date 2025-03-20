Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $9.50. Orla Mining shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 221,649 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORLA. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Orla Mining by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,578,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,475,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $11,944,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

