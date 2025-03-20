Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLCN opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

