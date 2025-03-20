Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 17th

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that develop, invest in, or deploy quantum computing technologies, including hardware, software, and related services. These stocks provide investors exposure to a rapidly emerging field that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems, potentially leading to breakthroughs in computational speed and efficiency compared to traditional computing methods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. 155,509,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,630,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 74,899,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,515,461. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,199,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.14. 66,583,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,941,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 726,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.55.

