Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 685.3 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

