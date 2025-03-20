Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 685.3 days.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.
About Ramsay Health Care
