Restaurant Stocks To Research – March 17th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Booking, and Coca-Cola are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares in companies that own or operate eating establishments, ranging from fast-food chains to fine dining restaurants. These stocks are traded publicly and their performance is closely tied to factors such as consumer spending, brand reputation, and overall economic conditions in the hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.02. 25,758,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,872,087. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $351.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $7.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $522.15. 2,765,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,220. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $522.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.90.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.74. 10,141,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,531,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $122.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $4,587.96. 124,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,816.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,682.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.10. 6,293,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,935,238. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

