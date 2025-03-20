RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $21.06. RGC Resources shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 9,831 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGC Resources

RGC Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $212.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 405,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 257.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.